Yesterday we received a second trailer for Cars 3 and a second trailer for the upcoming Rings movie. We also got our first taste of Cult of Chucky with the release of a teaser trailer.

Cars 3 stars Owen Wilson, Jason Pace, and Jose Premole and hits theaters on June 16, 2017.

Cult of Chucky doesn’t have a release date yet and is expected to begin filming next week.

Rings stars Vincent D’Onofrio, Johnny Galecki, and Laura Wiggins and hits theaters February 3, 2017.