Crimestoppers Tip Nabs Bank Robbery Suspect

Crimestoppers tips cracked more cases and led to much greater recovery of stolen property last year than in 2015. And Springfield police say one recent tip may have helped catch a bank robber.

That tip led police to 55-year-old Malcomb Farrell of Springfield at a local hotel, where he was arrested and charged in last week’s holdup of the US Bank branch on North Grand. Authorities say Farrell handed the teller a note saying he had a gun, but didn’t display one.

Police say Farrell was also in possession of crack cocaine when he was arrested, and is facing drug charges as well.