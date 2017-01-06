Crimestoppers Tip Nabs Bank Robbery Suspect

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | January 6, 2017 |
Crimestoppers tips cracked more cases and led to much greater recovery of stolen property last year than in 2015. And Springfield police say one recent tip may have helped catch a bank robber.

That tip led police to 55-year-old Malcomb Farrell of Springfield at a local hotel, where he was arrested and charged in last week’s holdup of the US Bank branch on North Grand. Authorities say Farrell handed the teller a note saying he had a gun, but didn’t display one.

Police say Farrell was also in possession of crack cocaine when he was arrested, and is facing drug charges as well.

