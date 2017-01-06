Charmed Is Getting A Reboot [VIDEO]

But it’s a little different than you would think. They’re not remaking the original with new characters or actresses. They’re not recreating the original for modern times. Instead, they’re going back in time.

The new series is being called a “reimagining” of the original and is currently just at script level. The show will air on the CW and will follow the lives of “three witches who come together to fight the forces of evil (and fight for women’s rights) in a New England town in 1976.”

As a fan of the original show, I’m not sure how they’ll make this storyline work. Don’t get me wrong… I’m all about seeing what this “reimagining” will look like, just a little concerned with the story. The whole point of Charmed is that it was 3 sisters who were “charmed” and that gave them their power. Will we have 3 new sisters? Will it be a story of the sister’s parents? Looks like we will all have to wait and find out.

[EOnline]