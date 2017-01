There has been a great amount of tributes to Carrie Fisher since her death last week. Fans are now asking Disney to crown Carrie’s most popular character as an official Disney Princess. There’s a petition online at change.org asking Disney to place princess Leia alongside the ranks of Jasmine, Ariel, Pocahontas among others.

Copyright: Tinseltown

Editorial Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com