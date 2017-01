The Beatles Are The Top Selling Rock Band Of All Time [VIDEO]

CNN compiled a list of the 32 Top Selling Rock Bands of All-Time and The Beatles soared into the number 1 spot with 178 million units sold. The complete list is as follows…

The Beatles – 178 Million Led Zeppelin – 111.5 Million Eagles – 101 Million Pink Floyd – 75 Million AC/DC – 72 Million Rolling Stones – 66.5 Million Aerosmith – 66.5 Million Metallica – 62 Million Van Halen – 56 Million U2 – 56 Million Fleetwood Mac – 49.5 Million Journey – 48 Million Guns N’ Roses – 44.5 Million Santana – 43.5 Million Bob Seger – 43.5 Million Chicago – 38.5 Million Foreigner – 37 Million Def Leppard – 35 Million Queen – 34.5 Million Bon Jovi – 34.5 Million Dave matthews Band – 33.5 Million The Doors – 33 Million Pearl Jam – 31.5 Million Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – 31.5 Million Boston – 31 Million Lynyrd Skynyrd – 28.5 Million Creedence Clearwater Revival – 28 Million Nirvana – 25 Million Motley Crue – 25 Million Red Hot Chili Peppers – 25 Million Rush – 25 Million ZZ Top – 25 Million

[CNN]