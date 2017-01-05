Petition Created To Make Princess Leia An Official Disney Princess

Carrie Fisher fans have created a petition asking Disney to turn Fisher’s Princess Leia into an official Disney Princess and so far the petition is only about 2500 signatures away from it’s 35,000 signature goal.

Up to this point, Disney princesses have started as animations and then been adapted into live action such as the upcoming Beauty & the Beast (March 17). This would mark the first time that a princess went from live person to animation.

The Change.org petition reads:

After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions. What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.

Total Signatures needed as of 7:56AM/CT: 2,427 of 35,000

Photo Credit: J.L. Moses

[Change.org] [Deviant] [Star Wars Actors Guild Facebook]