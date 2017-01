He got popular jumping off of hotel rooftops in to their pools and it finally caught up with him.

Anthony Armer’s most recent jump, which of course he filmed, sees him fall from the roof and crush his feet just on the edge of the pool.

His feet are now in cast and he needs at least two more surgeries. To help with the medical expenses, Anthony has set up a GoFundMe page but as of this posting has raised just under $2,000 of the $112,000 goal.