A former Springfield business owner has been indicted on charges that he bilked the Medicaid program out of a half-million dollars.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Kevin Schaul ran a business called Childrite Medical Supply from a home on Natchez Trace… and billed Medicaid more than $2.3 million for providing diapers and other incontinence supplies for special needs adults and children.

The indictment says Schaul often did not provide the items, or did so in lower quantities than he claimed.