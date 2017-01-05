Foo Fighters To Spend 2017 Recording New Album [VIDEO]

At least that is according to Latitude 38 CEO Dave Graham. Latitude 38 is the production company behind the upcoming BottleRock Festival that Foo Fighters just signed on to headline.

In an interview with the Napa Valley Register, Graham spoke of getting the Foo Fighters on the bill and in doing so, announced that the Foo would be in the studio for the majority of 2017.

The Foo Fighters are in the studio all next year recording a new album and BottleRock may be their only show in 2017 in North America.

If his information is correct, than we could have a new Foo Fighter album and tour in 2018.

