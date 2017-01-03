Opioid, Heroin Deaths Down In Sangamon County In 2016

Final numbers are not in yet, but Sangamon County will record far fewer deaths from heroin and other opioid overdoses in 2016 than it had one year earlier.

Coroner Cinda Edwards says there are a total of 19 confirmed opioid deaths last year… 10 of them from heroin. Test results are still pending in a few cases… but she says they still won’t match the 2015 totals of 41 total opioid deaths, 21 from heroin.

It’s still not clear if the numbers are down because fewer people are abusing the drugs… or first responders are getting better at saving people from overdoses.