It’s already started… the 2018 race for governor appears to be underway, as a Chicago alderman is announcing his candidacy to challenge Governor Bruce Rauner next year.

Democrat Ameya Pawar says state government these days seems to be serving the interests of just a few… and he wants it to work for the benefit of everyone.

If he seems like a long shot, that’s nothing unusual for him… he defied party leaders to run for and win the aldermanic job in the ward where Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel lives.