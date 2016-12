You probably have your own ideas on what to do with the block just north of the Governor’s Mansion… and so does the governor.

The State Journal-Register reports that Governor Bruce Rauner has been pushing to have that land turned into a park. The request came in emails obtained by the SJ-R.

City officials haven’t made a final decision but have been leaning toward a mix of retail, commercial and green space on that block, once the old YWCA is torn down.