Halestorm Covers Joan Jett’s ‘I Hate Myself For Loving You’ [AUDIO] [VIDEO]

The very first time I heard Lzzy Hale’s powerful voice, I was reminded of Joan Jett. How fitting that on their 3rd covers EP, the band handles one of her biggest hits.

The ReAniMate 3.0: The CoVeRs eP will hit stores on January 6th. The third covers EP from Halestorm includes the following track listing:

1. Still Of The Night (WHITESNAKE cover)

2. Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover (SOPHIE B. HAWKINS cover)

3. I Hate Myself For Loving You (JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS cover)

4. Heathens (TWENTY ONE PILOTS cover)

5. Fell On Black Days (SOUNDGARDEN cover)

6. Ride The Lightning (METALLICA cover)

In a new interview with Lzzy and Arejay Hale, it sounds like we should expect a new album from the band in the new year as well.

It’s in the demo stages, but it’s all kind of starting to gel together. ‘Cause, really, initially what happens is that, ‘All right, everyone just write for the sake of writing. Don’t even think about anything thematic. Just go.’ And now it’s starting to all kind of take form.

