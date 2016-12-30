First Snip of Emma Watson Singing In Beauty and the Beast [AUDIO] [VIDEO]

Its not the greatest audio in the world but thanks to a mix up in the toy department, you can now hear Emma Watson sing a snip of ‘Something More‘ from the upcoming Beauty and the Beast.

This clip was pulled from the Belle doll that has already shown up on Toys R’ Us shelves and was reposted by Jack Morrissey, one of the co-producers of the film, confirming its authenticity. This is the first audio we have heard of Emma Watson singing on the film. At this point, all we’ve seen is a trailer which you can view below. The film hits theaters on March 17th.

