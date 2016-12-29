Three Arrested in Robbery of Old Hobb-E-Mart Building

A group of people wandering around a business carrying backpacks and duffel bags is going to probably attract some attention… and it led to three arrests in Springfield.

Police were called to the old fire-damaged Hobb-E-Mart location on North Dirksen Wednesday night after getting a report of an adult and two juveniles around the building with those large bags.

Police found all three…and around $1,000 in merchandise stuffed into the bags.

46-year-old Joseph Frank was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on burglary and theft charges.

The juveniles are facing similar charges… they were released to the custody of relatives.