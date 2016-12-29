Oreo Release Limited Edition ‘Chocolate Strawberry’ Cookie

Delish is reporting on Oreo’s newest flavor, which was spotted by them at a Target in Kansas — Chocolate Strawberry.
So. Much. New #Oreo stuff. Limited Edition Chocolate Strawberry #Oreos have arrived! pic.twitter.com/vhCAw1Rho6
— Snack Cellar (@snackcellar) December 27, 2016
In between the usual chocolate cookies is chocolate cream surrounding a strawberry center.
Delish describes a “strong strawberry smell when the package is opened, but a perfectly-balanced flavor of chocolate and strawberry in the cookies.” Delish also says that the aftertaste is a “little intense.”
No word on when or if these cookies will hit the entire country.