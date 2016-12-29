New Law May Help Healthcare Workers with Prior Felony Convictions

Health care workers who were barred from working because of prior felony convictions will have a chance to resume their career in the New Year.

A new state law partially rescinds an earlier law that permanently banned health care workers with certain felony convictions from obtaining a state license.

Now those workers can submit a petition for review… which will look at the seriousness of the offense, prior disciplinary issues and whatever steps the worker has taken to correct their earlier behavior.

If they pass that review, they will still have to meet all other requirements for licensure.