An 88-year-old grandfather was playing the game ‘Speak Out’ with his family on Christmas Day when he had a little denture mishap.

The game ‘Speak Out’ is a popular game which asks players to say words and phrases while wearing a mouth guard. Obviously the game is hilarious on it’s own but watching grandpa lose his dentures while playing take the hilarity cake to a whole new level.

[UPI] [YouTube KingBang]