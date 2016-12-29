GoFundMe Accounts Created To Save Betty White And Morgan Freeman From 2016

After the surprising death of so many celebrities in 2016, social media is coming together to protect Betty White and Morgan Freeman.



Over the past year, Hollywood has suffered a number of loses and a man from Spartanburg, SC is trying to see to it that 2016 stays away from White.

Demetrios Hrysikos created a GoFundMe account named, “Help protect Betty White from 2016.” On the page, Hrysikos wrote:

Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White! If she’s okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1 , 2017. Now , assuming she doesn’t want a strange Greek standing guard outside her door all monies will be donated to the Spartanburg little theater to help craft new stars of stage and screen to carry mantle of the legends that have left is this year.”

At this point (7:20 AM/CT), the page has raised $6,420 of it’s goal of $10,000.

Meanwhile, a number of people have created GoFundMe pages to save Morgan Freeman from 2016. No one has donated to any of those pages at this time.

[GoFundMe Betty White] [GoFundMe Search Morgan Freeman]