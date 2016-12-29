Entertainment News: Avatar-Theme Disney World Trailer Released, Carrie Fisher To Appear In New Season of Family Guy [VIDEO]

A few pretty big announcements in the entertainment world yesterday. Carrie Fisher will be in the upcoming season of Family Guy and the Avatar-themed land at Disney World gave us a trailer.

Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday, will appear in two upcoming episodes of Fox’s animated comedy hit Family Guy. Fisher completed the voice work before her death at age 60. The premiere date of the episodes has not yet been confirmed.

She first guest-starred on Family Guy in 2005 as Angela, a supervisor to Seth McFarlane‘s Peter Griffin at the brewery he works at. She has voiced Angela in 20 episodes, most recently in last season’s premiere show on January 3rd.

Disney just released a new preview video for the Avatar-themed land that will open at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom next summer.

The attraction spans 12 acres and is based on Pandora, the fictional world from the 2009 movie Avatar. The attraction will feature 2 rides, one that will be a boat ride into neon-colored forests filled with audio-animatronic figures. The other will reportedly have guests riding in vehicles based on flying creatures from Avatar called Banshees.

Avatar 2 is set for release in late 2018, 9 years after the release of the original movie. Three more sequels are planned for 2020, 2022, and 2023.

[YouTube Butcher Bane] [YouTube Disney Parks]