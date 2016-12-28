The Illinois Health and Hospital Association Warns of Repeal of Obamacare

The association representing Illinois hospitals is warning of serious problems ahead for patients and health care providers if Congress starts dismantling the Affordable Care Act without a workable substitute in place.

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association says in just the Springfield area alone, ending Obamacare coverage for local residents could mean the loss of $900 million in economic activity and nearly seven-thousand jobs.

Congressional Republicans have vowed to “repeal and replace” the health care law, but haven’t said what the replacement will look like.