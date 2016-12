Here’s more people getting the short end of the stick from the state budget crisis… 14 men who are owed $2.5 million from the state after being wrongfully convicted.

The money for their compensation was not included in the state’s temporary budget last summer… and the cash will remain on hold until a full budget deal comes together.

The individual amounts are based on the amount of time each spent behind bars… ranging from five-thousand to more than 220-thousand-dollars.