Among the new laws taking effect in Illinois on New Year’s Day is one that could be very important for the families of military veterans. Under that new law, middle and high schools will be required to give excused absences to allow student musicians to play “Taps” at military funerals.

Demand for those services is high, and there are often not enough musicians available to play every military funeral.

The new law is intended to make it easier for families to have those full military honors.