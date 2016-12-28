Hulu Lands Deal With Disney; Includes Exclusivity For Some Titles [VIDEO]

In the race to be the number 1 streaming service, Hulu just stepped up their game by signing a new deal with Disney.

The deal includes 50 plus theatrical releases including The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mulan, and Pocahontas.

This is Hulu’s first deal with the Disney theatrical catalog and the largest catalog deal with a studio. This all comes at perfect timing as Hulu is close to releasing a live-streaming service which is expected later this year. Right now, you can get a subscription with limited commercials for $7.99 and no commercial interruptions for $11.99.

The deal with Disney also includes Sister Act, Air Bud, Lilo & Stitch, Tarzan, The Emperor’s New Groove, Muppet Treasure Island, The Princess and the Frog, Con Air, Gone in 60 Seconds, The Mighty Ducks, Pearl Harbor, Step Up, and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

