Chatham is now getting some national attention… for its mayor’s middle finger. The Chatham village board reprimanded Mayor Tom Gray at Tuesday’s meeting… after Gray flipped the bird at someone who was putting a board meeting up on Facebook Live.

Trustees say Gray’s actions were unprofessional and will further divide a community that has already been up in arms over water quality issues. And now a wire service story on the controversy is being picked up by media outlets around the country.