Win Concert Tickets For A Year! [CONTEST]

Score tickets to nearly every ‘rock’ show in Springfield for an entire year!

97.7 QLZ & Capital City Music have teamed up to give you tickets to every ‘97.7 QLZ Presents’ rock show for an entire year! So what do you have to do?

Just stop by Capital City Music, 3700 Wabash Ave, to enter!

There will be 2 ways to enter once you’re there… #1 entry form (you can fill out one per day and yes we check) or #2 using the text-to-win code and the code will change weekly.

The contest is open January 2nd through 28th. The winner will be announced on the 3rd String Morning Show on Monday, January 30th.

Contest open to legal residence of the state of Illinois 18 or older at the time of contest that live in the terrestrial range of WQLZ-FM (97.7 FM). Contest will be conducted January 2 through January 28, 2017. Entry to contest will consist of entry form and text-to-win code. Both forms of entry will be available at all times during contest at Capital City Music, 3700 Wabash Ave in Springfield, IL. Minimum tickets to be offered are 10 pair or 20 total tickets, physical or guest list, for shows occurring February 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018. Tickets will be for “WQLZ presents” concerts in/around Springfield, some exclusions may apply. Tickets to concerts in other cities like Peoria or St. Louis may be offered by station as substitution. Substations will be at the discretion of WQLZ-FM. Tickets are non-transferable and may not be traded for cash value. Winner will forfeit any remaining/unused tickets on January 31, 2018.