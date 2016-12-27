What Did We Get Stuck In Our Bodies This Year? [NSFW]

Every year, Deadspin puts together a list of the weirdest things people got stuck in the various parts of their bodies. This is just disturbing.

I’m going to highlight some of my personal favorites. These were not all found in one person. No no… we have many people in this world that believe in putting things in random places. Some of these are obviously children and some of these are obviously not. If you want more, you can read the full list below.

Inside of the Ear: Gasoline, deflated balloon, chess piece, beetle, end of a shoelace and someone got toilet paper in stuck after putting it in their ear so they wouldn’t have to hear the neighbors.

Inside Nose: Pebble from fish tank, plastic snake, magnets up each nostril, and mini hockey sticks.

Inside Throat: Someone accidentally swallowed a pill bottle while taking his medication. Another man was playing with a blow dart gun, blew the pin out, it hit the wall, flew back into the man’s throat and then he swallowed it. There was even a man who was eating a club sandwich and part of a toothpick broke off. He of course swallowed it and got a scratch in his throat. He was also able to finish the sandwich.

Inside of a Penis: A doll shoe, a sandal buckle and a marble (which the guy cut himself trying to get the marble out)

Inside of a Vagina: 3 golf-ball size bouncy balls, small painting kit, shoe heel. One woman ever sat on the top of a doll house and didn’t realize that it had a spiked roof.

Inside of a Rectum: A wine cork wrapped in paper towels, electrical tape and a condom. A woman said that her husband sat down on a screwdriver and it went up his hind parts. A curtain rod, baseball, bingo chip and a bowling pin.

FULL LIST FROM DEADSPIN