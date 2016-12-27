Vacant Convent to be Converted Into Residential Experience

A vacant convent in Springfield is being converted into a unique residential experience for young single women who are looking for a living environment focused on prayer and service.

The “Cabrini House” will be located in the vacant building that housed the nuns who had worked in St. Cabrini Parish, primarily as teachers in the elementary school that closed years ago.

It will be open to single women, ages 21 to 35, who are working or going to school, are active in their Christian faith, and can pay a “reasonable” amount toward rent and expenses.