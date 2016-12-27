Unsolved Mysteries Streaming On Amazon [VIDEO]

Before you get too excited, these are not the original. Don’t be too sad though… the originals are coming in the Fall.

Here’s the deal. Right now you can stream (via Amazon) the Dennis Farina-hosted run of the show that aired on Spike TV from 2008 to 2010. That is 66 episodes of viewing pleasure.

I know. Not the same as the original show which began its run in 1987 with host Robert Stack. Those episodes are currently being revised and updated with new information that no one has ever seen. AND, those episodes will hit Amazon and other streaming services in the winter and spring of 2017.

The remaining Farina-hosted episodes will be up in 2017 as well.

[AMAZON] [Bloody Disgusting]