Coming To Netflix In January 2017 [VIDEO]

Every month, Netflix adds a number of movies and TV shows to their library. Here’s what’s making it’s way to the streaming service in January.
January 1
- Around the World in 80 Days (2002)
- After Innocence
- Bee Movie
- Boogie Nights
- Braveheart
- Caddyshack
- Collateral Damage
- Dreamcatcher
- El Dorado
- E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
- HALO Legends
- Hugo
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- License to Drive
- Nancy Drew
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Real Detective: Season 1
- Superman Returns
- Superman II
- Superman III
- Superman IV
- Superman: The Movie
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Shining
- The Perfect Physique
- The Rat Race (2012)
- To Be A Miss
- Trudell
- V for Vendetta
- Vanilla Sky
January 3
- It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 11)
- Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?
January 6
- Coin Heist
- Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
- Growing Up Coy
- Mar de Plastico (Season 1)
- One Day at a Time (Season 1)
- Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)
January 7
- Alpha and Omega 7
- Miss Sharon Jones
- Under the Shadow
January 9
- Best and Most Beautiful Things
- Ratchet and Clank
January 10
- As I Open My Eyes
- Best Friends Whenever
- Happily Married
- Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
- We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)
January 11
Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass
January 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
- Aquarius
- Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
- Clinical
- Historia de un clan (Season 1)
- It Follows
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)
January 14
- Camp X-Ray
- Cardboard Boxer
- Estar O No Estar
January 15
- A Beautiful Now
- Hostage to the Devil
- Señora Acero (Season 3)
- Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
- Wartime Portraits (Season 1)
January 16
- Flash of Genius
- Halloweed
- Rezort
January 17
- Fatima
- Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
- Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050
January 19
- Good Kids
January 20
- Frontier (Season 1)
- Papa
- Take the 10
- Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
January 21
- Bates Motel (Season 4)
- Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)
January 24
- Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
- Gad Gone Wild
- Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
- Kill Command
- Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)
January 27
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)
- iBOY
- Kazoops! (Season 2)
- Shadows of Truth
- Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
January 28
- Ripper Street (Season 4)
January 30
- Antibirth
- Swing State
January 31
- Bill Burr Stand Up Special