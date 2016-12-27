Coming To Netflix In January 2017 [VIDEO]

December 27, 2016
Alice-Through-the-Looking-Glass-Official-Trailer-2-2016-Mia-Wasikowska-Johnny-Depp-Movie-HD

Every month, Netflix adds a number of movies and TV shows to their library. Here’s what’s making it’s way to the streaming service in January.

January 1

  • Around the World in 80 Days (2002)
  • After Innocence
  • Bee Movie
  • Boogie Nights
  • Braveheart
  • Caddyshack
  • Collateral Damage
  • Dreamcatcher
  • El Dorado
  • E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
  • HALO Legends
  • Hugo
  • Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
  • License to Drive
  • Nancy Drew
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Real Detective: Season 1
  • Superman Returns
  • Superman II
  • Superman III
  • Superman IV
  • Superman: The Movie
  • The Parent Trap (1961)
  • The Shining
  • The Perfect Physique
  • The Rat Race (2012)
  • To Be A Miss
  • Trudell
  • V for Vendetta
  • Vanilla Sky

January 3

  • It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 11)
  • Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?

January 6

  • Coin Heist
  • Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
  • Growing Up Coy
  • Mar de Plastico (Season 1)
  • One Day at a Time (Season 1)
  • Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)

January 7

  • Alpha and Omega 7
  • Miss Sharon Jones
  • Under the Shadow

January 9

  • Best and Most Beautiful Things
  • Ratchet and Clank

January 10

  • As I Open My Eyes
  • Best Friends Whenever
  • Happily Married
  • Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
  • We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)

January 11

Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass

January 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)

  • Aquarius
  • Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
  • Clinical
  • Historia de un clan (Season 1)
  • It Follows
  • The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)

January 14

  • Camp X-Ray
  • Cardboard Boxer
  • Estar O No Estar

January 15

  • A Beautiful Now
  • Hostage to the Devil
  • Señora Acero (Season 3)
  • Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
  • Wartime Portraits (Season 1)

January 16

  • Flash of Genius
  • Halloweed
  • Rezort

January 17

  • Fatima
  • Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
  • Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

January 19

  • Good Kids

January 20

  • Frontier (Season 1)
  • Papa
  • Take the 10
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)

January 21

  • Bates Motel (Season 4)
  • Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)

January 24

  • Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
  • Gad Gone Wild
  • Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
  • Kill Command
  • Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)

January 27

  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)
  • iBOY
  • Kazoops! (Season 2)
  • Shadows of Truth
  • Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

January 28

  • Ripper Street (Season 4)

January 30

  • Antibirth
  • Swing State

January 31

  • Bill Burr Stand Up Special

 

[Digital Trends]

