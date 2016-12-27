Coming To Netflix In January 2017 [VIDEO]

Every month, Netflix adds a number of movies and TV shows to their library. Here’s what’s making it’s way to the streaming service in January.

January 1

Around the World in 80 Days (2002)

After Innocence

Bee Movie

Boogie Nights

Braveheart

Caddyshack

Collateral Damage

Dreamcatcher

El Dorado

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

HALO Legends

Hugo

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

License to Drive

Nancy Drew

Ocean’s Twelve

Real Detective: Season 1

Superman Returns

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV

Superman: The Movie

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining

The Perfect Physique

The Rat Race (2012)

To Be A Miss

Trudell

V for Vendetta

Vanilla Sky

January 3

It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia (Season 11)

Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?

January 6

Coin Heist

Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)

Growing Up Coy

Mar de Plastico (Season 1)

One Day at a Time (Season 1)

Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)

January 7

Alpha and Omega 7

Miss Sharon Jones

Under the Shadow

January 9

Best and Most Beautiful Things

Ratchet and Clank

January 10

As I Open My Eyes

Best Friends Whenever

Happily Married

Jim Gaffigan: Cinco

We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)

January 11

Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass

January 13

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)

Aquarius

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

Clinical

Historia de un clan (Season 1)

It Follows

The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)

January 14

Camp X-Ray

Cardboard Boxer

Estar O No Estar

January 15

A Beautiful Now

Hostage to the Devil

Señora Acero (Season 3)

Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body

Wartime Portraits (Season 1)

January 16

Flash of Genius

Halloweed

Rezort

January 17

Fatima

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050

January 19

Good Kids

January 20

Frontier (Season 1)

Papa

Take the 10

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)

January 21

Bates Motel (Season 4)

Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)

January 24

Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy

Gad Gone Wild

Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil

Kill Command

Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)

January 27

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)

iBOY

Kazoops! (Season 2)

Shadows of Truth

Sharknado: The 4th Awakens

January 28

Ripper Street (Season 4)

January 30

Antibirth

Swing State

January 31

Bill Burr Stand Up Special

[Digital Trends]