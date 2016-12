A candidate for the Springfield Park Board has been thrown off the ballot for next spring. The Sangamon County Electoral Board has upheld an objection to the petitions submitted by Vanessa Nelson-Knox.

The three-member panel ruled that Nelson-Knox did not submit the required 570 valid signatures to be included on the ballot.

The electoral board is made up of County Clerk Don Gray, Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo, and County Treasurer Tom Cavanagh.