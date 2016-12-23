Springfield Woman Named New State Insurance Director; Rauner Budget Chief Stepping Down

A Springfield woman has been named to become the next director of the Illinois Department of Insurance.



Jennifer Hammer is currently a deputy chief of staff for policy in Governor Bruce Rauner’s office. Rauner has chosen her to replace current director Anne Dowling, who plans to return to the private sector.



Meanwhile, Rauner’s budget chief is also stepping down. Tim Nuding is “seeking other opportunities” after a 27-year career in state government. Budget office chief of staff Scott Harry has been named to replace him.