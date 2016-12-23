More Phone Scams Surface; Utility Customers Among The Targets

The next phone call you take may not be holiday greetings.

Phone scams are becoming more prevalent… one of the latest involves someone claiming to be from Ameren, and demanding immediate payment or your power will be shut off. The Illinois Commerce Commission says no utility will seek payment in that way.

Christian County residents are getting similar calls from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s office and demanding payment to settle an outstanding warrant. The best advice… never give bank card or other personal information to anyone who’s calling you.