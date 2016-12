Springfield is still leading the way on an improving employment picture across Illinois. Once again the city has the lowest jobless rate in the state… down to 4.3% in November.

That’s 1.3% lower than it was one year earlier. Unemployment is down from year to year in every major metro area except Chicago, where it is unchanged from 2015.

Even so, state employment security officials say Illinois job growth continues to lag behind the rest of the nation.