Social service agencies across Illinois say if state workers can get paid without a full budget in place… then they should get their money, too.

And the agencies say in a new court filing that if they can’t get the money they are owed by the state, then state workers shouldn’t either.

It’s the latest attempt to use the courts to force a resolution of the budget stalemate that has dragged on for nearly two years… and left many social service agencies on the brink of shutdown.