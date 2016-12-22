Reports of “Virtual Kidnapping” Phone Scam in Springfield

It’s a shocking twist on the typical phone scam.Springfield police say some local residents have been targeted in a “virtual kidnapping” scam where a caller claims to be holding one of the recipient’s loved ones for ransom.

Police say the caller may use information from social media to try to make the call sound more authentic.

The call usually comes from a distant area code, and the caller seeks to have the money sent by wire transfer.

Police recommend you keep the caller on the line while you try to use another phone to check on the safety of your loved one… and that you ask to speak to your loved one or to receive a photograph as “proof of life.”

If you get such a call, contact Springfield police or Crimestoppers.