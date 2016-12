Governor Bruce Rauner’s campaign fund has gotten a big Christmas gift… from Rauner himself.

The billionaire governor has given $50 million of his own money to the campaign fund. The record-setting donation is seen as a signal to prospective 2018 challengers that Rauner is prepared to devote huge amounts of resources to his re-election bid.

But a spokesman for House Speaker Mike Madigan says it shows that Rauner is “running scared” because he doesn’t have a record of achievement to run on.