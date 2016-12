Nine Inch Nails Release New Song ‘Burning Bright,’ EP Day Early

‘Not That Actual Events’ was supposed to come out Friday, December 22 but the band released it early to fans.

The 5 song EP can be purchased digitally via the band’s website. There is also a vinyl and ‘physical component’ version. The latter is sent to fans digitally and the component will be shipped in the near year though no one knows what it is.

Trent Reznor also released a song from the EP on YouTube called ‘Burning Bright (Fields on Fire).’ Check it out below.

From NineInchNails.com: