Springfield Police Investigating Shooting Death

A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle with several other people… including a child.

Springfield police say the woman was in the back seat of a car that was at an apartment complex in the 24-hundred block of West Washington,shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

Others in the vehicle say a black van pulled up behind them, blocking them in, and someone got out of the van and opened fire.

The driver of the car went through the grass to get away and drove to Memorial Medical Center to get help for the woman who was shot.

She died later at the hospital. Three other adults and a three-year-old in the car were not injured. If you know anything about the crime, call Springfield police or Crimestoppers.