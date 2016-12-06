2017 Grammy Nominations Have Been Announced; Korn, Disturbed, Metallica Get Nods

The 2017 Grammy Nominees have been announced. We’ve included the list of rock, metal and alternative nominees. What do you think?

Best rock album:



“California” — Blink-182

“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

“Magma” — Gojira

“Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco

“Weezer” — Weezer

Best rock song

“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn the Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best rock performance

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan)” — Disturbed

“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots

Best metal performance

“Shock Me” — Baroness

“Silvera” — Gojira

“Rotting In Vain” — Korn

“Dystopia” — Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery

Best alternative music album:

“22, a Million” — Bon Iver

“Blackstar” — David Bowie

“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop

“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead

[LA Times]