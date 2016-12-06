2017 Grammy Nominations Have Been Announced; Korn, Disturbed, Metallica Get Nods

The 2017 Grammy Nominees have been announced. We’ve included the list of rock, metal and alternative nominees. What do you think?
Best rock album:
“California” — Blink-182
“Tell Me I’m Pretty” — Cage the Elephant
“Magma” — Gojira
“Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco
“Weezer” — Weezer
Best rock song
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn the Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best rock performance
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé featuring Jack White
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan)” — Disturbed
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
Best metal performance
“Shock Me” — Baroness
“Silvera” — Gojira
“Rotting In Vain” — Korn
“Dystopia” — Megadeth
“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery
Best alternative music album:
“22, a Million” — Bon Iver
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey
“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop
“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead
