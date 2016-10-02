Wes Styles sits down with 3 Doors Down lead singer Brad Arnold at Sonic Boom in Janesville, Wisconsin.

During the interview – Arnold reveals how much his caffeine intake has increased since he stopped drinking alcohol, plus telling us how much the band has re-focused their energy on putting on a great show & having fun on the road.

Arnold also hints that the band will head back into the studio after the new year to work on the follow up to Us And The Night.

[YouTube] | Photo Credit: YouTube / Screen Capture