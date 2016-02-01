Puddle of Mudd Frontman Wes Scantlin Does It Again [NSFW] [VIDEO]

Kaytie | February 1, 2016 | Uncategorized
Kathryn Allen

Is anyone really surprised that Wes Scantlin had another outburst at a show? Or are you more surprised that he actually showed up?

Puddle of Mudd at the Adelphia.ListentotheSadness:-(

Posted by Jerry Alan Cantwell on Saturday, January 30, 2016

After stopping the show in the middle of a song to go off on someone in the audience, Scantlin put his jacket on and walked off stage. Not before he went on his rant of paranoia {NSFW}:

This mother f—er right here stole my mother f—ing house and now he’s standing right f—ing in front of me laughing at me. And he f—ing figures I’m a f—ing joke. This mother f—er right here. This mother f—er right here. Get his ass on camera. Right. Get his ass on camera. Get his ass on camera. This is the dog. Right here. This is the mother f—er right here. This guy stole my f—ing house.

The really sad part is that the Adelphia Music Hall, where this show took place, are the ones that are losing money. They have done the respectable and gracious thing of offering every patron that was at the show a free ticket to the next show of their (the patron) choice.

Thank you everyone who attended tonight’s show!We apologize for the actions of the lead singer. Unfortunately it was…

Posted by The Adelphia Music Hall on Saturday, January 30, 2016

 

[Facebook] [Adelphia Music Hall]

  • Jessica Vanicek

    You know the guy obviously needs to get some help as he is on a downward spiral and his very life is in danger but damn some of y’all are so quick to just tear him down and call him names..some of y’all are ready to just toss him aside and say screw him he’s washed up…jeez people this guy is a person who needs help….as someone who’s dealt with a family member with addiction, its a constant battle, this guy is a human being who wasn’t put on this planet for y’all to just tear down and belittle…I hope y’all never have any adversity in your life and people tearing you down all at the same time…vultures

  • Jessica Vanicek

    Yeah blusti burn out and foreclosure makes you paranoid yeah that’s it…really?? Omg! Edward when ppl do drugs like cocaine crack and especially meth very heavily and over a long period of time it really scews up ur brains chemical balance and makes ppl VERY paranoid that ppl are out to get them, that ppl are watching them etc etc ….basically any long term stimulant drug abuse causes a person to b this way

  • http://diplomaticat.wordpress.com/ advocatus leonibus

    Not quite – look up “real estate fraud”. His business managers screwed him and conspired to embezzle his money, lying to him about the situation when he could have done something to save his house, telling him it was a hoax and hiding notices of the foreclosure from him. It is easy to do if he is away on tour, and has no idea what is going on at home. There absolutely was a crime committed, by the people he depended on the most. He’s still in denial about who was involved, so the spiral will go deeper down until he wakes up.

  • http://diplomaticat.wordpress.com/ advocatus leonibus

    Not paranoia, he got taken, hard…. dunno who that guy was, but there is a group of folks taking him for a ride that he doesn’t want to accept that obvious fact, so he’s getting into deeper waters by trusting them.

  • http://diplomaticat.wordpress.com/ advocatus leonibus

    It is people in that circle that are jacking him. He needs an honest friend, but he’s alienated most of those with the refusal to acknowledge the true villians.