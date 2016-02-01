Puddle of Mudd Frontman Wes Scantlin Does It Again [NSFW] [VIDEO]

Is anyone really surprised that Wes Scantlin had another outburst at a show? Or are you more surprised that he actually showed up?

Puddle of Mudd at the Adelphia.ListentotheSadness:-( Posted by Jerry Alan Cantwell on Saturday, January 30, 2016

After stopping the show in the middle of a song to go off on someone in the audience, Scantlin put his jacket on and walked off stage. Not before he went on his rant of paranoia {NSFW}:

This mother f—er right here stole my mother f—ing house and now he’s standing right f—ing in front of me laughing at me. And he f—ing figures I’m a f—ing joke. This mother f—er right here. This mother f—er right here. Get his ass on camera. Right. Get his ass on camera. Get his ass on camera. This is the dog. Right here. This is the mother f—er right here. This guy stole my f—ing house.

The really sad part is that the Adelphia Music Hall, where this show took place, are the ones that are losing money. They have done the respectable and gracious thing of offering every patron that was at the show a free ticket to the next show of their (the patron) choice.